Body Camera Momentum Builds as Adoption of AXON and EVIDENCE.com Accelerates

Seattle, WA - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple large orders of its AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the third quarter of 2014 and are expected to ship in the third and fourth quarters of 2014.

“The events that took place in Ferguson, MO in August have led to a significant increase in interest for our body-worn cameras from both community members and law enforcement officials across the United States,” said Rick Smith, co-founder and CEO, TASER International. “We’re proud to support these agencies as they begin their deployments of our AXON body cameras and look forward to working with more police departments as they adopt this technology.”

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:



•Anaheim Police Department (CA): 258 AXON body cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com

•Fullerton Police Department (CA): 144 AXON body cameras with five years of Ultimate EVIDENCE.com

•Topeka Police Department (KS): 100 AXON flex cameras with three years of EVIDENCE.com

•Upland Police Department (CA): 75 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com

•Meridian Police Department (ID): 72 AXON flex cameras with five years of Ultimate EVIDENCE.com

•Daytona Beach Police Department (FL): 52 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com



TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocketsize battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of AXON flex cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras.

