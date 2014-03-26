Danville Police Department Deploying EVIDENCE.com with 96 AXON On-Officer Cameras

TASER Announces AXON camera and EVIDENCE.com Orders

Scottsdale, AZ - EVIDENCE.com, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com solution. These orders were received in and are expected to ship in the first half of 2014.

Significant orders were received from the following agency:

Danville Police Department AXON body

Duluth Police Department (MN) ordered 84 AXON body cameras with EVIDENCE.com

Miami Police Department (FL) ordered 50 AXON flex cameras

Additional agencies deploying AXON body and AXON flex body worn video cameras and/or EVIDENCE.com:

Ashland Police Department (VA): AXON flex

Beeville Police Department (TX): AXON flex cameras

Beloit Police Department (WI): AXON flex cameras

Berlin Police Department (VT): AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com, renewal

Chandler Police Department (AZ): AXON flex cameras

Clarksville Police Department (AR): AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FL): AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com and TASER Assurance Plan

Goshen County Sheriff’s Office (WY): AXON flex cameras

Hillview Police Department (KY): AXON flex cameras

Las Cruces Police Department (NM): AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com

Manteca Police Department (CA): AXON body cameras with EVIDENCE.com

Marion Police Department (AR): AXON flex cameras

Nueces County Constable Precinct 2 (TX): AXON flex cameras

Oviedo Police Department (FL): AXON body and AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com, renewal

Pitt Community College Police Department (NC): AXON flex cameras

Pullman Police Department (WA): AXON body and AXON flex cameras with EVIDENCE.com, renewal

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (MO): AXON flex with EVIDENCE.com, renewal

Statesville Police Department (NC): AXON flex cameras

Weiser Police Department (ID): AXON body and AXON flex cameras

Follow EVIDENCE.com

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 122,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo and AXON are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.taser.com, http://blog.taser.com, www.twitter.com/taser_ir, www.twitter.com/officialtaser and https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International where TASER discloses information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.