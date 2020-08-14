Digital Ally announces subscription program to enable law enforcement departments to purchase body cameras

Program will be implemented immediately in wake of increased demand for cameras and often limited funding available to departments for capital purchases

LENEXA, Kan.,-Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the launch of a body camera subscription program as a response to high demand for video evidence technology for police and other first responder personnel.

The program features Digital Ally’s lightweight, weather-resistant FirstVu Body Camera with Mini Dock. There will be several subscription packages available, with versatility to match a department’s unique needs for additional products and services, including VuLink auto activation technology.

“Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “And while body cameras and in-car video systems have become more common in the last decade since the Ferguson unrest, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of departments that don’t have this critical technology.”

The company has determined that many departments do not have adequate funding for video evidence technology. The new subscription program will not only provide an opportunity to pay off the units over time, but in many cases, will offer packages that require no down payment.

“We’re thrilled to be in the strong financial position necessary to be able to offer this program,” said Ross, concluding, “Body cameras are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and we can’t let restricted funding get in the way of outfitting law enforcement, military and first responders with this technology.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.