Digital Ally awarded notable multi-year order for its EVO-HD In-Car Systems and Body-Worn Cameras

Bowling Green Police Department to upgrade to complete ecosystem of video evidence technology with Digital Ally’s subscription payment plan

Lenexa, Kan., - Digital Ally, Inc. which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a multi-year upgrade order from Bowling Green Police Department (OH) for eighteen (18) EVO-HD in-car recording systems, thirty-five (35) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and full access to the EVO Web Portal storage solution powered by Amazon Web Services.

Bowling Green PD, a legacy customer of Digital Ally, has purchased this technology through the Company’s subscription payment plan available for first responders.

“Body cameras and in-car video systems remain critically important to police officers and the communities they serve,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding “Making this necessary technology readily available, with less up-front capital expenditure, has been a key driving force behind our subscription payment plans. We’re proud of the Bowling Green Police Department in taking the necessary steps to keep its community safe.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched virus-response product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. The company has also recently launched its Shield line of PPE products, including electrostatic sprayers, masks and gloves. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

