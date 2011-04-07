Digital Ally FirstVu Evidentiary Wearable/Mountable Video System Enhanced

The Digital Ally FirstVu™ compact digital video/audio recorder and photographic camera now features an even stronger and lighter design as well as a new wider angle lens. The new design reduces the weight of the unit by 17% and the new lens captures an impressive 133° field of view to help remove the need to aim the camera.

Additionally, Digital Ally now offers an optional compact, external power pack that allows the FirstVu to achieve an unbeatable 11-12 hours of uninterrupted recording. This is perfect for situations where an officer cannot stop to change a battery.

The FirstVu is designed to capture hands-free evidence anytime or anywhere needed. It is impact and weather resistant and utilizes solid state memory that is unaffected by violent motion. An advanced clip system allows secure locking or quick transfer between a variety of locations, such as an officer’s uniform, the windshield of a vehicle, or an interview room. Other mounting options are available for motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, jet skis and many other applications.

Although proprietary software is not required to view recorded videos, the FirstVu includes a complete, user-friendly back office video management software solution that allows administrative setup capabilities, playback, searching and retrieving, DVD burning, file integrity checks to detect tampering attempts, chain of custody reports, and more.

Every FirstVu includes: an integrated 2.2” color LCD screen; option to input detailed meta information such as Event ID, Incident ID, Age, Ethnicity, and more; high-resolution video recording and ability to take still images; pre-event recording capabilities to capture the action before pressing record; LED illumination for recording in darkness; “Mark” feature that allows for quick return to important events; vibrating notifications; user login options; access and use tracking as well as proprietary watermarking to prevent tampering; 16GB of internal memory; and more. Optional removable microSD cards to add memory or activate redundant recording are also available.

Digital Ally also provides a complete line of digital in-car video systems integrated into a rear view mirror; a waterproof digital video system that is modular to fit motorcycles, boats, or any other motorized vehicle; thermal imaging camera; LIDAR handheld speed enforcement gun; and digital video flashlight. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.