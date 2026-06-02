Video: Woman points gun at civilians, officers inside Ariz. PD lobby before OIS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a woman who pointed a gun in a station lobby.

The April 30 incident began when a woman with a backpack entered the lobby. Surveillance footage shows her setting her bag down on a chair.

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About five minutes later, she opened the bag and retrieved a handgun. Video shows her walking to the information desk and pointing the gun at the attendant.

The attendant then retreated to a safe location and radioed for assistance. The gun-wielding suspect then walked over to a civilian waiting at the impound window and held him at gunpoint.

Body camera footage from responding officers shows officers approaching the lobby, instructing the woman to drop the gun. Instead, the woman turned and pointed the gun at them.

One officer then fired shots, striking the woman.

The woman was transported to a hospital. Upon her release, she was booked into jail on multiple felony charges. Multiple levels of investigation are underway.