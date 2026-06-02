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Use of Force

N.C. police officer fired, charged after video captures him repeatedly striking woman during arrest

Video shows the 22-year-old officer punching the woman multiple times before another officer intervened and placed the woman in handcuffs

June 02, 2026 10:53 AM

By Jeff A. Chamer
The Charlotte Observer

SHELBY, N.C. —The former Shelby police officer who was caught on camera repeatedly punching a woman was charged with assault and turned himself in on Monday, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

Karson Hyder, 22, is accused of grabbing Cherrie Moore, the woman in the video, by the arm, pushing her to the ground and hitting her in the face with his fist, an arrest warrant said.

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Moore retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, a press release from his law firm said Monday. Crump said Moore was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident and called for help.

“No person in crisis should ever be subjected to this kind of treatment, especially by those sworn to protect and serve,” the attorney said in a statement. “The footage of this encounter is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions that demand answers and accountability. We intend to fight for justice for Cherrie and her family every step of the way.”

Crump will be in Shelby Tuesday morning at the City of God Worship Center on Charles Road for a news conference.

Moore suffered a possible broken nose and busted lip, the warrant said. Hyder was fired on Saturday after the video went viral on Friday.

Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser said Hyder’s actions were “disturbing and inappropriate,” at a news conference Friday.

“A second officer can be seen intervening to stop those actions,” Fraser said.

In the video, Hyder appeared to pull Moore to the ground and punched her several times before another officer pulled her away and placed her in handcuffs.

The assault took place just after 8 a.m. on Friday near Booker Street, where Moore was accused of trying to break into a home. She was charged with breaking and entering, resisting an officer, and assaulting a government employee.

An arrest warrant said Moore assaulted Hyder by grabbing and ripping his uniform. She was released from jail on Friday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The SBI said Hyder turned himself in to the Cleveland County Detention Center and was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.

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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Use of Force