EVIDENCE.com Expands Its Cloud-Based “Virtual Evidence Room”

Allows Secure Transfer of Sensitive Electronic Files by Law Enforcement to District Attorneys

Seattle, WA - Recognizing that law enforcement agencies often rely on manual practices to transfer sensitive electronic evidence – including videos, photos and audio recordings – to district attorneys (DAs) and other outside parties, EVIDENCE.com, a business unit of TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today unveiled EVIDENCE.com External Sharing, a new technology built specifically so digital evidence can be securely and instantaneously shared.

Today’s announcement means law enforcement can now log into EVIDENCE.com and email secure links that allow DAs, the media or others to access specific files to create virtual evidence rooms. The process is similar to sharing files through widely used consumer cloud-based storage systems like Dropbox, but with powerful security protections incorporated.

“The ability to share evidentiary video through EVIDENCE.com External Sharing to the Commonwealth Attorney has proven invaluable for our agency,” said Detective Melissa Clemens from the Newport News Police Department, one of the beta testing agencies during the past several months. “Because we no longer need to burn disks and devote officer time to transporting them around, we can re-focus those resources on other pressing police work. Most importantly, using this new technology has increased the number of cases that end in plea deals. This reduces our officers’ time in court since we can get the evidence in front of the prosecutors immediately.”

“This new functionality modernizes a time and money wasting process, by erasing inefficiencies and giving time back to officers so they can focus on actual police work, not administrative activities,” said Jason Droege, President of EVIDENCE.com.

In addition to leveraging the cloud for its secure data center, EVIDENCE.com draws on wearable technology and smart-phone applications for its arsenal of digital-evidence collection and management tools available to law enforcement.

AXON body worn video cameras allow officers to easily capture video evidence that then seamlessly uploads to their agencies’ EVIDENCE.com account. Additionally, EVIDENCE Mobile™, a free application supported on iOS™ and Android™, turns officers’ smart phones into user-friendly, evidence-capturing devices, with secure photo, video and audio-recording capabilities.

“While law enforcement agencies collect and manage growing amounts of digital evidence each year, very little technological innovation has come forward to address this pressing need,” said Droege. “EVIDENCE.com is the only technology transforming the way digital evidence is collected and handled. Ultimately we want to save agencies time and money, increase transparency with the public, and help solve more crimes.”

For a demo of EVIDENCE.com External Sharing visit: http://www.taser.com/external-sharing.

About EVIDENCE.com

EVIDENCE.com helps public safety agencies capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON® on-cure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting computers. The evidence can then be tagged, copied, and shared within a secure environment providing full chain-of-custody tracking, audit trail accountability, and role-based security access protocols. EVIDENCE.com enables multiple officers on different devices and at different agencies to collaborate, build a complete case, and securely share the whole incident with the right people in minutes.

EVIDENCE.com is a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and is headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Santa Barbara, CA.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life: TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 120,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER protects truth: We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON on officer camera systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

