Houston ISD selects WatchGuard VISTA HD body cameras for district police officers

(DALLAS, Texas) Over 200 Houston Independent School District (HISD) police officers will patrol Texas’ largest school district wearing WatchGuard Video’s VISTA™ HD body-worn camera. The district has close to 300 schools, 215,000 students and 28,000 employees.

Under the direction of HISD Police Chief Robert Mock, HISD began a four-month pilot program in February 2015 to test and evaluate the effectiveness of body-worn cameras on 25 of the school district’s police officers.

When the test period ended, the HISD Police Department chose to outfit its officers with WatchGuard’s VISTA body cameras. HISD plans to rollout the WatchGuard VISTA body cameras by the beginning of the fall semester for the 2015/2016 school year.

WatchGuard Founder and CEO Robert Vanman added “We are delighted to be HISD’s choice for police body cameras and honored to work with such a forward-thinking and professional team of officers.”

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, offers agencies the ability to capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products including the 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn camera systems. The company supplies one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard’s engineering investments in video, including more than $35 million in R&D, have resulted in numerous technological breakthroughs with 18 patents issued or pending, such as Record-After-the-Fact™ technology and the first in-car, dual-lens panoramic camera. Visit www.watchguardvideo.com, connect on Facebook or call 1-800-605-6734.