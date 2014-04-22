London Met Police Select EVIDENCE.com & AXON for Body-Worn Video Pilot

EVIDENCE.com Continues to Revolutionize Law Enforcement and Further Expands Global Reach

Seattle, WA - EVIDENCE.com, a business unit of TASER International, (NASDAQ: TASR) was selected for up to a 500 unit AXON body-worn video camera proof of concept pilot by the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime (MOPAC) for the London Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). The tender included both AXONbody™ cameras and EVIDENCE.com as the backend data management system as part of an evaluation being conducted by the MPS.

The one-year pilot, which is set to roll out soon, is for the concept of body-worn video (BWV) under the College of Policing academic rigor, and is the largest known urban pilot of BWV cameras. It will be rolled out across nine London boroughs and up to 500 AXON cameras will be deployed.

“We’re thrilled that one of the leading police agencies in the world has selected EVIDENCE.com to provide them with the technology that is going to help them securely manage their digital evidence from the initial 500 body cameras,” said Jeff Kukowski, Chief Operating Officer of TASER International. “Our AXON body-worn cameras are a game changer for law enforcement agencies worldwide and are helping police officers reduce crime and build safer communities.”

“EVIDENCE.com continues to expand into new international markets as law enforcement officials around the world look to us to provide secure and cost-effective solutions,” said Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer and founder of TASER. “EVIDENCE.com has been in New Zealand since 2009 and has expanded its data-center deployments on Amazon Web Services to Dublin, Ireland; São Paulo, Brazil; and Sydney, Australia. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate the security and reliability of our back-end data management system and growing the EVIDENCE.com brand globally.”

Police chief, William A. Farrar of Rialto, California, conducted a year-long study that investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXONflex BWV cameras.

These small, yet highly visible cameras, powered by a pocketsize battery pack, can attach securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount and, when recording, capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads to EVIDENCE.com, a web-based computerized storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. An end-user cannot tamper with video files stored online or on AXON video camera systems; files cannot be deleted or altered in any way by the user while on the device.

AXON cameras by TASER are now well known in the United Kingdom from the recent hit BBC series Traffic Cops, which aired in the last couple of months. In Traffic Cops, the Yorkshire Regional Road Crime Unit has been using AXONflex™ cameras to capture incidents from their officers’ points-of-view.

