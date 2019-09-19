Mich. police department updates outdated and failing video equipment

MIDLAND, Mich. — This past June, the Midland (Mich.) Police Department equipped its force with rugged Getac Video Solutions’ body-worn cameras. And soon, they will be enhancing their program by adding Getac Video in-car systems for seamless video and software solutions.

Midland Police Chief Clifford Block wrote a letter to city council explaining the benefits to his department.

“Potential benefits from the use of in-car video systems continue to far outweigh the associated costs,” Chief Block said.

The purchase of 12 Getac In-Car Video Systems was recently approved by the Midland City Council in support of a connected and protected Midland police force.

In an earlier interview by the Midland Daily News, Chief Block further explained that the Getac Video systems will result in enhanced officer safety, reduced police department liability, transparency for the community, improved conviction rates and more opportunities for scenario-specific police training.

“In-car video systems provide an unbiased account of events during recorded traffic stops and encounters with the public, and serve as an invaluable tool for encounters that may be called into question,” Chief Block said.

Getac Video Solutions is proud to support the Midland (Mich.) Police Department.

About Getac Video Solutions

Getac Video Solutions is a leading provider of rugged body-worn cameras and in-car systems with configurable solutions powered by Intel and Microsoft. Getac Video Body-worn cameras are built with remote uploading, flexible mounting, and automatic triggers, so you don’t have to worry about turning it off and on or stopping to upload video data. The integrated in-car solution is comprised of body cameras, the powerful VR-X20 DVR, in-car cameras and a 5-inch HD display, giving you total connectivity and awareness. All video evidence collected can be sent straight to the Cloud or a self-hosted server.

Everything comes together with Getac Enterprise Data Management, one of the most powerful video management tools in the industry, helping you to easily and securely store, view, share and manage any type of digital evidence.

All solutions are fully integrated and connected in real-time, so you capture the evidence you need when you need it most.

For more information on our innovative solutions, visit GetacVideo.com.