Multiple Calif. officers placed on leave amid new probe into ‘horseplay’ incident that left officer wounded

By Andrea Klick

Pasadena Star-News, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. — Several officers were placed on administrative leave after Pasadena police received new evidence Sunday, June 14, in a shooting between two officers that seriously injured one of them while they were joking around with loaded guns before their shifts.

After the shooting Sept. 7, police said the officer who fired his weapon was “separated from the city,” but officials placed additional officers on leave Sunday after a witness provided new evidence, Police Chief Gene Harris said in a statement. Harris didn’t specify how many officers were on leave or the nature of the evidence, but said police have opened an additional investigation in response.

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“When questions arise about conduct, we act,” Harris said. “Thorough investigations take time, and I won’t rush one at the expense of the truth. What I can promise is that I will be as transparent as California law allows and share information with this community as quickly as I’m able.”

The announcement comes days after police released mobile phone video of the shooting June 10. The video shows an officer in the parking garage, pointing his gun at another officer driving up to a parked patrol vehicle. After the officer in view holsters his gun, the driving officer fires, shooting his front windshield and then the officer’s left shoulder.

Harris referred to the officers’ actions as “unsafe and out-of-policy horseplay.”

The shooting remains under investigation by Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

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