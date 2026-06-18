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Texas trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer

Trooper Sergio Romero, 27, had served with the Department of Public Safety since 2025, and had prior law enforcement experience

June 18, 2026 10:31 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Texas Department of Public Safety

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas state trooper has died following a crash during an attempted traffic stop.

Trooper Sergio Romero, 27, was working to stop a vehicle when a tractor-trailer pulled in front of his cruiser, the Department of Public Safety stated. His vehicle collided with the truck, and he died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Romero had served with the Department of Public Safety since 2025, and had prior law enforcement experience. He is survived by his wife and two young sons.

“Trooper Sergio Romero served the people of his community and the state of Texas with courage, integrity and selfless devotion,” DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin stated. “Our hearts break alongside his family, friends, fellow Troopers and all who loved him. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service of his fellow Texans.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com