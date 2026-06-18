Texas trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas state trooper has died following a crash during an attempted traffic stop.

Trooper Sergio Romero, 27, was working to stop a vehicle when a tractor-trailer pulled in front of his cruiser, the Department of Public Safety stated. His vehicle collided with the truck, and he died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Romero had served with the Department of Public Safety since 2025, and had prior law enforcement experience. He is survived by his wife and two young sons.

“Trooper Sergio Romero served the people of his community and the state of Texas with courage, integrity and selfless devotion,” DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin stated. “Our hearts break alongside his family, friends, fellow Troopers and all who loved him. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service of his fellow Texans.”