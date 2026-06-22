BWC shows fatal OIS of dog who approached LAPD officer during wellness check
Two LAPD officers responded to the scene after reports of screaming; a large Saint Bernard doodle exited the home and ran toward an officer, who then fired shots
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department released body-worn camera video after an officer fatally shot a dog while responding to a welfare check at a Canoga Park apartment.
The incident happened June 13 at an apartment in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue, where officers were sent after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming, according to LAPD’s critical incident briefing.
Officers later determined the woman had been celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The dog, identified by its owner as Jameson, was a 2-year-old golden Saint Bernard doodle. LAPD said the dog weighed about 106 pounds.
In the edited bodycam video released by the department, officers can be heard repeatedly telling the resident to secure the dog after it appeared in the doorway and began barking.
“Put your dog away,” one officer says, while another remarks that he does not want to be bitten by the animal.
After the resident briefly closes the door, officers ask whether the dog has been secured when she opens it again. The resident responds that the dog is “not aggressive” while stepping outside the door.
The dog then reappears, enters the hallway and barks as officers continue backing away from the apartment. Seconds later, one officer fires four rounds. The dog is struck and falls to the ground.
LAPD’s critical incident briefing states the dog “ran out of the apartment, began to bark once again, and charged at an officer,” resulting in the officer-involved shooting.
Multiple investigations underway
LAPD said the shooting remains under investigation and that the department’s understanding of the incident could change as additional evidence is reviewed.
The department’s Critical Incident Review Division will forward its findings to the chief of police, who will make a recommendation to the civilian Board of Police Commissioners. The board will determine whether the officer’s tactics, drawing and exhibiting of a firearm, and use of deadly force met department standards.
The Office of the Inspector General will also conduct a parallel review.
NBC Los Angeles reported that LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division has opened a separate investigation and that the department has received several citizen complaints related to the shooting.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said after the video’s release that she was concerned by what she saw and had directed LAPD leadership to review the department’s policy and training on encounters involving dogs.
Does your department have a written policy or specific training for dog encounters? If so, what tactics does it emphasize?
Police1 readers respond:
- Lethal force can only be use if there is no other choice, the TASER is our first choice.
- I am having a problem with the officer unholstering his service weapon before the dog was out. Why escalate the situation? When he drew his weapon, he was already in the mindset to shoot the dog. I have responded to calls where aggressive dogs have tried to charge me, but I never took out my service weapon. I yelled at the dog to stop, and he complied with my commands. Some dogs are friendly when they are barking because of the uniform’s color or sometimes because of what the officer fears that they can smell. I believe that dog was friendly and just scared because he did not know the officer. He could have used the TASER instead. Based on my knowledge of dog handling, that dog posed no threat. He was just being a dog.
Numerous public servants interact with dogs (including large and aggressive) safely without the options of tasers, pepper spray, or additional staff to assist. The fact that this officer could not find a less lethal response is sad and speaks to a lack of training, as well as a belief by many officers that any type of altercation warrants immediate deadly force. An application of OC, or TASER should have been used first. This officer’s choice to use deadly force placed the owner of the apartment and his partner (as well as others) at risk of great bodily harm, and is absolutely unacceptable.