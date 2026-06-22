BWC shows fatal OIS of dog who approached LAPD officer during wellness check

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department released body-worn camera video after an officer fatally shot a dog while responding to a welfare check at a Canoga Park apartment.

The incident happened June 13 at an apartment in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue, where officers were sent after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming, according to LAPD’s critical incident briefing.

Officers later determined the woman had been celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The dog, identified by its owner as Jameson, was a 2-year-old golden Saint Bernard doodle. LAPD said the dog weighed about 106 pounds.

In the edited bodycam video released by the department, officers can be heard repeatedly telling the resident to secure the dog after it appeared in the doorway and began barking.

“Put your dog away,” one officer says, while another remarks that he does not want to be bitten by the animal.

After the resident briefly closes the door, officers ask whether the dog has been secured when she opens it again. The resident responds that the dog is “not aggressive” while stepping outside the door.

The dog then reappears, enters the hallway and barks as officers continue backing away from the apartment. Seconds later, one officer fires four rounds. The dog is struck and falls to the ground.

LAPD’s critical incident briefing states the dog “ran out of the apartment, began to bark once again, and charged at an officer,” resulting in the officer-involved shooting.

Multiple investigations underway

LAPD said the shooting remains under investigation and that the department’s understanding of the incident could change as additional evidence is reviewed.

The department’s Critical Incident Review Division will forward its findings to the chief of police, who will make a recommendation to the civilian Board of Police Commissioners. The board will determine whether the officer’s tactics, drawing and exhibiting of a firearm, and use of deadly force met department standards.

The Office of the Inspector General will also conduct a parallel review.

NBC Los Angeles reported that LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division has opened a separate investigation and that the department has received several citizen complaints related to the shooting.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said after the video’s release that she was concerned by what she saw and had directed LAPD leadership to review the department’s policy and training on encounters involving dogs.

Does your department have a written policy or specific training for dog encounters? If so, what tactics does it emphasize?

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