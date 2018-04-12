Montgomery County Police Department rolls out Axon Fleet In-Car Cameras to 900 patrol vehicles

Agencies across the U.S. place significant orders for Axon’s body, in-car and in-room camera systems.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Montgomery County Police Department, a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, will deploy 900 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 1,800 cameras (two cameras per car), across agency patrol vehicles. This order was received in the first quarter of 2018 and is expected to ship in multiple phases through 2022.

Significant domestic orders received in Q1 and Q2, 2018 include:

Montgomery County Police Department (MD): 900 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 1,800 cameras, with Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 900 Axon Signal Vehicle

Milwaukee Police Department (WI): 260 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 520 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 260 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Reno Police Department (NV): 340 Axon Body 2 cameras and 152 Axon Signal Units with five years of Evidence.com on the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Concord Police Department (CA): 154 Axon Body 2 cameras and 67 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 134 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan

Concord Police Department (NC): 130 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 260 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on TAP with 130 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (NV): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on TAP with 150 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Sparks Police Department (NV): 118 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 22 Flex 2 cameras on TAP

Rosemont Department of Public Safety (IL): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com for 100 cameras and three years of Evidence.com or 50 cameras on unlimited storage with TAP, 27 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 54 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com on TAP and 27 Axon Signal Vehicle units

Newnan Police Department (GA): 35 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 70 cameras, with five years of Evidence.com services on TAP and 35 Axon Signal units

Baltimore City Police Department (MD): Extended Axon Body 2 camera contract by 2.5 years with additional TAP coverage

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 195,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon, Axon Citizen, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon Insider, Axon Network, Smart Weapons, and ‘Protect Life’ are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.