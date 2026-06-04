NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Safety

‘He rammed me': 17-year-old driver strikes Kan. PD cruiser head-on

The Lawrence Police officer arrested the driver, who had also rammed his father’s vehicle after a family dispute

June 04, 2026 09:56 AM

By Eleanor Nash
The Kansas City Star

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A teenage driver allegedly rammed a car head-on into a Lawrence Police Department patrol vehicle Friday, as shown in a video on the agency’s Facebook page.

Lawrence police responded to a call about a conflict between a father and son around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

| REGISTER: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift

The father was allegedly trying to stop the 17-year-old from huffing butane, according to the post.

The teen got in his car, then rammed into his father’s truck, officials wrote.

The dashcam video, shared on Facebook, shows a red car heading toward the patrol vehicle. Though the patrol vehicle moved to the right, the red car, allegedly driven by the teen, still hit the front left corner.

In the bodycam footage, an officer is heard requesting backup on his radio, “he rammed me with his car, I have him at taser point on the ground.”

The driver was taken to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital before he was booked in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the post.

He was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, among other counts.

No one else was injured.

Trending
poster.jpg
Body Camera
Video: Woman points gun at civilians, officers inside Ariz. PD lobby before OIS
Surveillance footage from a Scottsdale Police station shows the woman walking in and pointing a gun at the desk attendant and a person waiting for service in the lobby
June 02, 2026 10:33 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Use of Force
N.C. police officer fired, charged after video captures him repeatedly striking woman during arrest
Video shows the 22-year-old officer punching the woman multiple times before another officer intervened and placed the woman in handcuffs
June 02, 2026 10:53 AM
Screenshot 2026-06-02 111940.png
Real Time Policing
Watch: Robbery suspect arrested minutes after crime thanks to San Francisco PD’s real-time cameras
RTIC officers used city camera footage to locate the robbery suspect along with two other people implicated in the crime, leading to near-immediate arrests
June 02, 2026 12:06 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Boston police sprayed by water gun, find real gun in suspect's waistband
Law Enforcement Policies
Boston weighs $3M budget cut for PD, transferring funds to equity programs
The budget amendment proposal would cut about $1.58 million from police salaries and $1.5 million from overtime funding; that money would go toward social justice initiatives
June 02, 2026 04:37 PM

©2026 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Panasonic Connect
Mobile Computers
Panasonic Connect Launches Tough Command to Unify and Power Connected Fleets
Platform simplifies in-vehicle ecosystems for specialty fleets while unlocking real-time data insights across vehicles, devices, and infrastructure
May 28, 2026 05:32 PM

Body Camera Officer Safety Traffic Safety