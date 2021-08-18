New bodycam footage of officers using WRAP’S BolaWrap® to help de-escalate crisis situation

TEMPE, Arizona – Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage following a successful BolaWrap deployment in Tempe, Arizona that assisted officers to safely and humanely restrain a noncompliant individual in a crisis.

On July 5, 2021, the Tempe Police Department responded to a violent female who had struck a hotel employee with a flashlight and refused to leave. Upon arrival, officers found the individual was nonverbal and appeared to be in distress. The individual refused to communicate with the police and could not be safely approached as she continued to threaten officers with a glass object in her hand.

An officer on scene successfully deployed the BolaWrap around the individual’s legs, restricting her movement and allowing officers to approach and safely take her into custody without injury. The individual was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP, commented, “The officers on the scene did an excellent job of reading the situation and executing the proper deployment of the BolaWrap. We continue to see the BolaWrap help officers safely resolve high-pressure crisis situations.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

A virtual interview with Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover reviewing the bodycam footage can be viewed here.

An earlier bodycam video of the BolaWrap in use by Tempe PD was released in June of this year and can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 570 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.