PatrolEyes launches low cost Automated Video Redaction Software

ADA, Mich. — PatrolEyes, manufacturer of body cameras, has introduced Patroleyes Automatic Video Redaction Software (AVRS). With a simple to use web interface and automatic face detection it is the easiest for new users to learn and works with any body camera footage, including non PatrolEyes models.

Tools to help protect personal privacy are increasingly vital, as large amounts of body camera footage is currently shared publicly. PatrolEyes AVRS provides users with an effective redaction solution without being labor intensive or time consuming. Eliminating the complex process of frame by frame redaction makes the PatrolEyes AVRS an irreplaceable department asset.

The software is compatible with all major file formats and will work with dash camera footage as well. Simply upload files to the website, select the parameters and the software will handle the rest. Parameters include automatic face detection, object detection, body redaction and audio redaction. The object detection feature can identify, follow and redact items such as license plates, signage and credit cards. Body detection can also identify and redact a whole person as desired from the video footage. Audio tracks can be easily selected from the video timeline and muted or bleeped as desired for redaction. PatrolEyes AVRS has multiple blur options giving redacted items a smooth appearance with precise frame by frame advanced tools.

Using PatrolEyes AVRS will assist departments in compliance of existing and future evidence disclosure rules and guidelines. View our website to request a free 14 day trial.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.