Read What Fellow Officers Are Saying About the PatrolEyes HD 1080P Infrared Wide Angle Police Body Camera

The camera is easy to use in the field. Just press the record button and your good to go. You don’t have to power it on first. The IR button is easy to find, and so is the laser pointer. I did have it “freeze” up on me but a press of the reset button took care of it.(the battery was low when that happened) I did find that the unit didn’t stay charged very long when it’s in the stand by mode. I would suggest it be powered down when not in use.

The recording files can be copied to a PC without any additional software. They play in a mp4 format. I have an older laptop that needed an update to get it to work. The device is a little heaver then I expected, but the clip seems strong enough to hold it to clothing. The sound and video quality looks and sounds good when played back on a PC. It’s a little hard to see and hear when played back on the device itself because of the small screen and speaker.

The IR really shows things well in the dark. I am really pleased with it’s performance in low light. Overall I would recommend this unit to law enforcement. I have not had it very long so I can’t comment on it’s durability.

Mark Kopf

I tried several different body-cams and this one turned out to be the only one that does the job the way I want it to be done. Foremost important for me (working nights) is the infrared function. It works flawless. The camera is a bit bulky and heavier than most competitors. But it’s still more compact and way more “low profile” than a GoPro. If you work in law enforcement, security, etc., this is the cam you want to wear.

Bernd K.

I rated my new “toy” with 5 stars. I’ve owned one other cam sold as a stunt/police device but this one is exactly what I’ve been looking for. I’ve only had it for 24 hours but have been testing it. The video/audio quality is excellent. It’s solid and easy to use. I only have one suggestion and that would be to consider making the clip on device stronger and add a lanyard to keep it from falling to the ground or someone grabbing it in a contact type of situation. Example: I purchased this device because I carry a pistol most of the time. I will turn the cam to record when I get out of my vehicle no matter where I am. If the rare situation happens where I need to use my weapon, everything will be recorded. If I have to duck or run for cover or there is some type of hands on confrontation, the camera can easily be removed by someone or just fall off. It could be stolen and with it, any evidence that might help me in court in a legal or civil action. If the camera falls on the ground, it’s possible it could break and the video be unrecoverable. It’s an expensive device and I’d like to protect ti. Thanks...

Dave Winslow, Brewer, Maine

I just got this, but my initial impression is highly favorable. The A/V quality is very high. It’s built stout, damn near bullet proof. It is also very light. In a pinch, you could clip it to the neck of your tee-shirt, and have it function nicely, with no discomfort. I haven’t tried it at night yet, but given the overall quality of the unit, I anticipate no problems.

Jon Holland

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes by StuntCams is the most advanced HD body camera designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the speciality cameras market for years and now has launched the most innovative body camera to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes by StuntCamswas designed to be the most user friendly body camera with the most advanced features, highest quality components, the longest battery life at the most competitive price.

PatrolEyes is determined to earn your trust and your business and offers a full 1 year manufacturer warranty on all parts and labor and offers fast, friendly, knowledgeable support, based right here in the USA.