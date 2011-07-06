South Dakota Highway Patrol Orders New TASER X2 ECD for Every Patrol Officer

Columbia Police Department Purchases AXON On-Officer Camera Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc., a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced an order for 165 TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories for the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The X2 is the latest ECD model from TASER with a dual-shot semi-automatic capability.

The order provides the South Dakota Highway Patrol with 165 TASER X2 ECDs, 535 TASER cartridges, and related accessories and will outfit each patrol officer with a new X2. This order is anticipated to ship during the second quarter.

“We are excited to welcome the South Dakota Highway Patrol as a new customer of TASER ECD technology,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We are seeing significant market interest for the X2 and we are pleased that the South Dakota Highway Patrol has become the first agency in their state to move immediately to the dual-shot capability of the X2 platform.”

TASER also received an initial order for TASER AXON™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.COM™ service from Columbia Police Department (MO) to begin deploying our advanced end-to-end digital evidence management system. This order is anticipated to ship during the second quarter.

“AXON and EVIDENCE.COM are cornerstones to our mission to protect truth and reflect our commitment to provide innovative technologies that ensures accountability through the collection and protection of digital evidence,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “The Columbia Police Department is the first agency in Missouri to deploy our evidence capture and management platforms. We anticipate that these systems ultimately will save taxpayer dollars while saving officers from false and damaging allegations,” concluded Smith.



To learn more about the X2 please visit: http://www.TASER.com/x2

For product photos and video visit:

http://www.TASERBranding.com/x2-press-images/

http://www.TASERBranding.com/x2-videos/

Learn more at www.EVIDENCE.COM and visit http://www.TASERBranding.com/axon-press-images/ for photos of the TASER AXON on-officer camera systems and related EVIDENCE.COM.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 16,200 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 236,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com, www.Evidence.com and www.Protector.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.