TASER Disrupts On-Officer Video Market with AXON Body

The Best Body Camera at a Disruptive Price of $299

Scottsdale, Ariz. - TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today revealed the newest addition to its family of on-officer video cameras. The AXON body™ camera provides a convenient option for officers who are looking for world-class functionality in a simple design. At just $299, agencies with budget restrictions can now afford top-tier video capability.

“We have been very happy with the existing AXON flex and EVIDENCE.com solution during the last two years,” said Lt. Tom Peterson, Winston-Salem Police Department. “We look forward to exploring AXON body as a complement to AXON flex.”

TASER, the market leader in on-officer cameras, created the new AXON body for agencies that value a simpler camera option at a lower price point. The sleek design, wide-angle lens, and automated workflows allow for wearability and easy deployment.

“AXON body is a truly disruptive product, offering best-in class features at a fraction of the price of competitive products,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER. “For entry level users looking for simplicity at the lowest price, the AXON body delivers a ruggedized video option for less than $300. Less capable police body cameras are typically priced in the $700-$900 range.

“With the new AXON body and our flagship AXON flex point-of-view system, we now have a product lineup that includes a range from best price to highest performance.

“With AXON body, our strategy is simple: we created a camera that is so compelling, at such an aggressive price that every agency can afford to protect their officers. For only $299, every officer can defend themselves from unfounded complaints while preserving an indisputable record of the events they encounter every day,” concluded Smith.

NEWS FACTS

Features of the AXON body system:

- Pre-event buffer captures 30-second video before activation

- Full shift 12+ hour battery / record time

- 130-degree wide-angle lens provides tremendous field of view. See TASER AXON body Comparison video: http://www.taserbranding.com/law-enforcement-products/on-officer-video/axon-body/videos-2/

- Low light recording captures video comparable to the human retina. See TASER AXON body Low-Light video: http://www.taserbranding.com/law-enforcement-products/on-officer-video/axon-body/videos-2

- Automatically charge and upload videos to EVIDENCE.com

- Video hashing algorithm ensures tamper-proof video

- Automated video offload untouched by human hands from sensor to storage

- Live stream or review video over secure Bluetooth® to your smartphone with AXON Mobile app

- Configurable video quality and audio recording settings

- IPX2 weather resistance

- Multiple mounting options include chest, belt, in-car, and more

TASER Links

- AXON body photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/law-enforcement-products/on-officer-video/axon-body/press-images/

TASER Social Media Links

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life: TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 110,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. TASER protects truth: We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON flexon-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. AXON flex™, AXON body™, AXON Mobile™, TASER CAM™ HD and TASER logo are trademarks of TASER International, Inc. The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.