THE 2021 Rise Awards - meet our finalists

Over the past 3 months, we’ve received more than 150 RISE nominations recognizing incredible public safety Officers, Agencies and Community organizations that have made an impact in their communities. Thank you for sharing your stories and voting for those who have made a difference. In all, nearly 17,000 community votes were cast to determine our top 10 finalists in each category.

Today, we are excited to announce our 30 finalists! To all of our nominees, we are honored to recognize you and share your stories. Our panel of judges is currently reviewing the finalists in each category to select our final winners who will be announced at Axon Accelerate.

One of our goals at Axon is to encourage and support customers and communities making a positive impact on others. If you have body-worn camera footage or stories of positive or heroic interactions between your staff and the public, we encourage you to send them to video@axon.com and they will be featured in Axon social media and video projects.

Now, meet our RISE Award Finalists!

RISE Officer

Officer Jorecca Dinnall - Hendersonville, NC

Officer Hubbard - Pottsville, AK

Sgt. Mark Tappan - Alpharetta, GA

Officer Cole - Killeen, TX

Officer Marshall - Cypress, CA

Officer Rhonda Wood - Gwinnett County, GA

Deputy Hearne - Bell County, TX

Officer Travis Johns - Lincoln County, SD

Deputy Eddicus and Officer Kostohryz - Ramsey County, MN

Sgt. Anthony Shea - Orange County, FL

RISE Agency

Santa Fe College Police Department- Gainesville, FL

Fond du Lac Police Department - Fond du Lac, WI

Province of British Columbia Police/ British Columbia Women in Law Enforcement - British Columbia, Canada

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office - Chambersburg, PA

Tye Police Department - Tye, TX

Walla Walla Police Department - Walla Walla, WA

Vancouver Police - Vancouver, Canada

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Lincoln County, SD

Redlands Police Department - Redlands, CA

Huntington Beach Police Department - Huntington Beach, CA

RISE Community

Out On Patrol - British Columbia, Canada

Building Bridges Program - Niagara Falls, NY

Police Activity League (PAL) of Waterbury, Inc - Waterbury, CT

Georgia K9 Foundation - GA

African Friendship Society - Vancouver, Canada

Orange County Department on Aging; Handy Helper Program - Orange County, NC

Boots on the Ground - Ontario, Canada

Garland Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (GCPAAA) - Garland, TX

Delray Citizens for Delray Police - Delray, FL

God’s Gift, Inc. - Broward County, FL

As a reminder, here are the categories and prizes: