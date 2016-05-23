The Sperry West Spyder SWBWX-X2

The Sperry West Spyder SWBWC-X2, new from Sperry West is an extremely rugged unit for law enforcement use. It features an 18 mega pixel recording system which uses a wide angle, high transparency lens to record extreme detail. The camera will record in high definition for 8 hours of continuous time.

It is IP67 rated to protect against rain, snow, dust or other elements from damaging the camera. It even has a built infrared illumination source which can aid in recordings up to approximately 30 feet from the camera. The Spyder SWBWC-X2 also has built in pre and post event recording so that even when the record button is not turned on, when it is, the actual event may have been recorded. One touch recording activates audio and video.

According to Barry Levine, CEO of Sperry West one of the great benefits of this wearable camera is its comprehensive management system solution. There are several options to manage the data from multiple units including multi-unit docking, charging and down loading stations and even a full data management terminal.

This is a reasonably priced full featured, high quality wearable camera which will lend itself to much more than just police use. It would be ideal for federal law enforcement as well as guard services which will in many instances reduce their exposure to litigation and could even lower their insurance cost.

For more information please email info@sperrywest.com