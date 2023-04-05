Truleo engages citizens to drive police change through crowdfunding
April 05, 2023 01:50 PM
Bodycam analysis software company launching its first-ever StartEngine project
CHICAGO - Bodycam analysis software company Truleo is launching its first crowdfunding campaign, enabling concerned citizens to have a more active role in driving change regarding policing and the way our police are trained. The initiative will run through July 3rd, 2023 and will help Truleo broaden its effectiveness for law enforcement agencies around the country.
An increasing number of police departments are equipping themselves with technology that analyzes body camera footage, making the community and its police officers safer and improving the relationship between them. Truleo’s technology helps to identify and correct officer behavior that may lead to an unnecessary use-of-force.