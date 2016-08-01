VizuCop debuts new LE920 Body-Worn Camera for law enforcement

Newton, Ala. – The LE920 Body-Worn Camera is the VizuCop brand’s newest foray into police video surveillance, a rugged, lightweight and compact body-worn camera that is built with the everyday endeavors of law enforcement in mind. The LE920 is capable of recording in full HD video with a 140-degree field of view.

VizuCop, a brand created by AngelTrax to supply surveillance products designed exclusively for the law enforcement industry, is excited to announce the launch of the LE920 Body-Worn Camera, a product developed to capture video beyond the police cruiser and provide a clear-cut account of events.

The LE920 Body-Worn Camera features smart infrared for recording at night and in dark areas, audio recording and snapshot capabilities as well as the ability to connect to an external radio or camera. With a recording resolution of 1080P at 30 frames per second, the LE920 records crystal clear video and has the option of recording at 60 frames per second at lower resolution. The LE920 comes standard with an internal memory of 32GB, capable of storing up to 13.5 hours of video.

Extending the officer’s video coverage area, the LE920 supplements evidence captured by the VizuCop 360° surveillance system, which includes the HDXP8 mobile DVR, patented dual-lens windshield-mounted camera, backseat camera, wireless microphones and an all-in-one monitor with a built-in RFID reader.

For more details on the VizuCop LE920 Body-Worn Camera, visit http://www.vizucop.com/products/LE920. To learn more about the VizuCop 360° in-car system, visit http://www.vizucop.com/360.

About VizuCop:

Specifically developed to protect the evidentiary chain of custody and to meet the needs of law enforcement in the field, VizuCop is a brand of AngelTrax. In addition to developing patented surveillance technologies for law enforcement, AngelTrax is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of in-vehicle mobile surveillance for the student transit, mass transit, waste management and rail industries. AngelTrax drives the market with state-of-the-art products, including patented Hybrid Component™ DVR and Virtual Synchronized Mapping™ technologies. Coupled with top of the line high-definition cameras and cutting-edge, real-time live view and tracking solutions – AngelTrax develops products for every mobile surveillance need.

For additional company information, call Call 1-800-673-1788 or visit www.vizucop.com.