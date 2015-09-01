VizuCop Launches New Website

VizuCop, an AngelTrax brand of in-car police video, this week launched a new website featuring greater detail about VizuCop surveillance systems engineered exclusively for law enforcement. The new site is available at the original website’s location: www.vizucop.com.

With straightforward navigation, the new site showcases the VizuCop 360° system that provides secure storage, dual views from the windshield, back seat camera coverage and a street-map view synced with video displayed on the all-in-one monitor, which includes built-in event tagging and driver RFID. Site visitors will easily find information on the new VizuCop automated archiving system, proprietary VizuCop playback software and proprietary surveillance management application.

Coming soon to the VizuCop line-up is the patent-pending Body-Worn Camera with dual cameras – one with an automatic zoom lens for close-up views and the other with a wide-angle lens to capture an overview of the scene, providing video evidence of activity occurring beyond the officer’s peripheral view. Further details will be posted at www.vizucop.com when the Body-Worn Camera is available for purchase.

“With the continued development of new VizuCop products and features to fit the specific needs of law enforcement agencies, we needed a new website to function as a central source of the latest information for our new and current customers,” said Richie Howard, AngelTrax President and CEO. “The new site is relevant to VizuCop’s target audience and consistent with the AngelTrax corporate image of innovative solutions and unmatched customer service.”

Product details, images and technical specifications are easy to find with tabs, dropdown menus and links on each page, along with the toll-free telephone number of the AngelTrax headquarters. Email inquiries can be sent directly to the corporate headquarters through the Contact Us page, and the Customer Support page includes customer login fields for document downloads and software downloads, along with an access point for live remote diagnostics and troubleshooting services provided by knowledgeable AngelTrax technicians.

The new website will expand and continue to provide up-to-date product news and customer support as AngelTrax enhances the VizuCop product line to meet and exceed the expectations of law enforcement agencies and officers in the field.

About VizuCop:

Specifically developed to protect the evidentiary chain of custody and to meet the needs of law enforcement in the field, VizuCop is a brand of AngelTrax. In addition to developing patented surveillance technologies for law enforcement, AngelTrax is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of in-vehicle mobile surveillance for the student transit, mass transit, law enforcement, waste management and rail industries. AngelTrax drives the market with state-of-the-art products, including patented Hybrid Component™ DVR and Virtual Synchronized Mapping™ technologies. Coupled with top of the line high-definition cameras and cutting-edge, real-time live view and tracking solutions, AngelTrax develops products for every mobile surveillance need. For additional company information, call 1-800-673-1788 or visit www.vizucop.com.