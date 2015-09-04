WatchGuard Video Earns Spot on 2015 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

(DALLAS, Texas) — WatchGuard Video, pioneer and leader in law enforcement video technology, announced today its selection to the 2015 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing companies.

WatchGuard Video ranks #3,730 out of the 5,000 companies listed. Over the past three years, WatchGuard experienced a growth of 83% after adding 44 jobs to the market in 2014.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies is a testament to WatchGuard’s loyal and expanding customer base and to the incredible team of employees who work tirelessly to maintain this company’s service-oriented and competition-driven spirit,” said WatchGuard Founder and CEO Robert Vanman. “This ranking reflects our daily commitment to providing the law enforcement community with the most durable and technologically advanced video recording equipment on the market.”

WatchGuard’s superior law enforcement video systems, like the 4RE™ in-car and VISTA™ body-worn cameras, have played a major role in the company’s most recent growth and success. WatchGuard’s Record-After-the-Fact™ technology, ultra-wide dynamic range sensors, high fidelity audio and other technological breakthroughs continue to set industry standards for their highly engineered approach to serving and protecting police officers and citizens alike.

About WatchGuard Video

Allen, Texas-based WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras. The company supplies one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard’s engineering investments in video, including more than $35 million in R&D, have resulted in numerous technological breakthroughs, such as Record-After-the-Fact™ technology and the first in-car, dual-lens panoramic camera, as well as 18 patents issued or pending.