WatchGuard Video Introduces Smaller HD Body Camera

(DALLAS, Texas, August 12, 2015) – WatchGuard Video has begun shipping the Standard Capacity version of its VISTA™ high-definition body-worn camera, which weighs 4.3 ounces and provides 6 hours of HD video recording and 12.5 hours of standby time on a single charge.

For perspective, the Standard Capacity Vista is:

- smaller than a credit card in height and width, and

- lighter than an iPhone® 6 in weight.

The Standard Capacity VISTA body camera comes equipped with WatchGuard’s Record-After-the-Fact™ technology, which ensures no incident is missed—even if a situation escalates quickly and an officer doesn’t have time to press record. The continuous recording technology allows police agencies to go “back in time” to capture events that would have otherwise been missed, even days later.

“The VISTA Standard Capacity police body-worn camera is constructed with cast magnesium, polyurethane rubber and a military-grade Polyetherimide resin, ensuring durability and reliability in real life conditions experienced by law enforcement professionals,” said WatchGuard Founder and CEO Robert Vanman.

The most reliable, rugged police body camera on the market, the VISTA Standard version features ultra-wide dynamic range for superior nighttime recording, a patent-pending locking chest mount and an optional no-fault warranty that features unlimited camera replacements and coverage for brackets, clips and cables.

VISTA is also offered in an Extended Capacity version, which weighs 5.3 ounces and offers 9 hours of HD recording and 19 hours of standby time on a single charge.

About WatchGuard Video

Allen, Texas-based WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™ and 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras. The company supplies one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard’s engineering investments in video, including more than $35 million in R&D, have resulted in numerous technological breakthroughs with 18 patents issued or pending, such as Record-After-the-Fact™ technology and the first in-car, dual-lens panoramic camera.