WRAP announces initial Miami Police Department order for BolaWrap® Remote Restraint Devices

TEMPE, Ariz., – Wrap Technologies, Inc. a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, is pleased to announce an initial order by the Miami Police Department for BolaWrap® products and accessories.

“Miami Chief Art Acevedo had demonstrated BolaWrap devices to the mayor and city council in June of 2021 and has now placed an initial order for the training staff to begin policy and training development,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “Chief Acevedo has led the Austin and Houston police departments, and now Miami, and is president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association representing the largest cities in the US and Canada. He continues to look at innovative technology for use by his officers.”

“Our mayor and our commissioners tasked us with operating in a manner where we keep our officers safe and our community safe. We decided we needed to go look for another tool, and we went, and we found the BolaWrap,” said Miami Chief Art Acevedo. “This is another option that can help us bring the person into custody, and quite frankly, it’s not even a use of force. It’s not a less-lethal weapon because it’s not a weapon. It’s really an apprehension tool that helps us subdue someone without using force and without injury. We got it in Houston just a couple of months ago, and we’ve already had three successful applications in the field.”

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.