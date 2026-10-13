Artificial intelligence, drones and robotics are redefining what’s possible

Consider the technology available to first responders 20 years ago and compare it to what’s used in the field today. The ability to assess a scene, obtain greater situational awareness and make investigations more efficient, along with a range of other benefits, is now commonplace for most, thanks to smartphones, land mobile radios and laptops. While two decades ago these tools were viewed as novelties, today they are required.

A 2026 Lexipol Media Group survey, sponsored by Verizon Frontline, shows just that, as over 1,000 first responders from police, fire, EMS, emergency management and PSAP/ECC services weighed in on their current and future technology use. Nearly 90% of survey respondents named smartphones as the top tech tool they use daily. Just under three-quarters also said land mobile radios and laptops are essential for day-to-day operations.

Yet just as today’s technology has helped first responders do their jobs safely and more quickly, future innovations can provide additional benefits beyond what many agencies are currently capable of. Although survey respondents expect to heavily rely on those same three tools several years from now, agencies are also looking further ahead to other technology that can improve their operations.

Nearly one-fourth of first responders who completed the survey indicated drones and robots are a top priority for their department — a 10% increase from last year. Connected vehicles are also a valuable tool on the horizon, with 16% of respondents saying they are considering this technology for future use. Roughly 70% indicated they are using artificial intelligence (AI) in some capacity at their agency.

These advanced tools are no longer items on a wish list for public safety professionals — instead, they are assets that can help pave the way for even more efficient and effective public safety operations.

Turning more data into better information

One of the clearest benefits future technologies share is their ability to give responders more useful information before they arrive at a scene and as an incident unfolds. That can mean seeing a threat before an officer steps out of a patrol vehicle, identifying hazardous conditions before firefighters enter a structure or giving paramedics a clearer picture of the patients they are preparing to treat.

Drones can provide an early view of scenes that are difficult, dangerous or time-consuming to assess from the ground. Consider a report of an armed person outside a business. A drone arriving ahead of officers could help confirm the person’s location, identify nearby civilians and show responding units where cover is available. During a wildfire or large commercial fire, aerial footage and thermal imaging could help firefighters track the fire’s movement, locate hot spots and determine where crews and equipment are most needed.

Robots can gather similar information from places where sending a responder would create unnecessary risk. At a hazardous-materials incident, for example, a robot equipped with cameras and environmental sensors could approach a leaking container, capture images of its label and test the surrounding air. At a partially collapsed building, it could enter an unstable area to look for victims or provide structural details to incident command. Responders would still decide how to proceed, but they could make that decision with more information and less exposure to the hazard.

Connected vehicles and their associated devices can keep that information moving once responders are on the road. Firefighters might receive an updated building layout, hydrant locations and live drone footage while traveling to a structure fire. An ambulance could receive patient information from dispatch and transmit data back to the hospital during transport. Patrol officers could see updated road closures, the locations of other responding units or new details from a 911 caller without waiting for each piece of information to be relayed over the radio.

Using AI to sift through the data

Implementing these tools doesn’t happen without challenges, and the sheer volume of data collected from every new sensor and connected system adds to the amount of information an agency must manage. A drone may produce live video, a robot may collect environmental readings and a connected vehicle may transmit location and operational data, but without a means to sort that multitude of information, responders may have no clearer understanding of what requires their attention.

AI can help agencies close that gap. Rather than requiring personnel to watch every video feed or manually review every update, AI tools can identify patterns, flag possible hazards and bring relevant information forward for human review. Public safety agencies are already recognizing the benefits of AI adoption, and it’s apparent based on the rapid rate of adoption: Daily use of AI by public safety personnel has nearly tripled in the last year, reaching more than 35%. And that pace isn’t expected to slow, with a majority of agencies (56%) anticipating daily AI utilization within three years, viewing it as a critical decision-support tool for a number of areas.

One-in-four said improved situational awareness is the most important benefit of the tool. Slightly more than 21% rely on AI to support new and more robust public safety applications, while 16% see AI bringing the most value to communications between responders and incident command.

However, for many, tapping into these technological benefits isn’t as simple as just deciding to.

What to consider on the road to adoption

Some agencies are still evaluating where these future tools fit into their current operations, while others face a number of logistical challenges.

Financial hesitations aren’t unique to only one sector of public safety, as 61% of all survey respondents said budget is the biggest obstacle their agency faces when adopting new technology. Training is another top priority for just over 13% of survey respondents, as tools like drones and robots typically come with a learning curve.

While these obstacles are important for all agencies to work through, they shouldn’t hinder first responders from embarking on the path toward implementing new technologies. Instead, careful consideration must be given to where and how an agency can gain the most value.

Today’s first responders are seasoned in their careers — 27% of those who completed the survey have 30 or more years of experience in their field — and know where their organization’s operational needs could use a boost. Rather than focusing on a single breakthrough technology, public safety professionals should center their efforts on identifying which tools will provide the outcome they’re looking for.

Visit Verizon Frontline for more information.