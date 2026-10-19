Why the network matters more than ever — and how public safety agencies can prepare

The job of a first responder is anything but one that’s tied to a fixed location. Whether patrolling a neighborhood, responding to a house fire or treating patients at the scene of an automobile accident, those in public safety are always on the move — and need to be able to communicate seamlessly with others near and far.

Most rely on mobile devices to send and transmit data to help them do their jobs safely and more efficiently, with smartphones and laptops acting as necessary tools that are just as important as a vehicle or personal protective equipment. Yet in some areas of the country, being able to reliably use these tools isn’t a given, as cellular service in rural or mountainous terrain can be challenging. Even major metropolitan areas can experience congestion, and with the implementation of advanced tools like drones, connected vehicles and robotics, public safety agencies are under even more pressure to ensure they have reliable connectivity.

This need isn’t a mystery to those working in law enforcement, fire or EMS capacities. A 2026 Lexipol Media Group survey, sponsored by Verizon Frontline, polled more than 1,000 first responders, asking about their current and future technology use. The data shows a strong pattern across multiple prompts: Nearly 78% of respondents said network reliability, resiliency and redundancy are very important to their ability to do their jobs. A majority — 55% of respondents — said a reliable and resilient communications network is the most important part of their day-to-day professional communications, a response that’s more than double the question’s other answer selections.

Daily operations aren’t the only setting where network reliability matters, as emergency responses can often lead to higher data use over a shorter period. A reliable and resilient communications network was ranked the top priority in these situations by 57% of survey respondents. Fast communication speeds were named most important by 23% of survey takers.

Even if an agency is experiencing network connectivity that appears to be good enough today, the growing demand placed on a network by advanced technology could eventually inhibit a responder’s ability to fully reap the benefits of these new tools.

A tool’s connectivity directly impacts a mission’s success

Agencies around the country are starting to use more advanced tools to improve situational awareness, increase efficiency and approach scenes from a more informed standpoint — but these tools are only as good as the network supporting them.

Consider a missing person in a remote area with challenging terrain. A drone can search far more quickly than officers on foot and better inform rescue efforts once the individual has been found. Yet what if the drone loses connectivity during the mission and responders have to scramble to make up for lost time?

Fire agencies can similarly be placed in a difficult position if their network is jeopardized. Many apparatus use connected tech tools to receive information en route to a scene, and this steady flow of information allows firefighters to develop a plan often before arriving. If conditions at the site of a fire change and a loss of network connectivity results in the inability to send new data to the crew, what was once a streamlined plan may not be the best approach.

Advanced mobile applications used in the field by EMS providers face a similar situation, as transmitting patient data before arriving at an emergency department is only as helpful as the speed at which the network will allow the information to flow. In critical situations, fast and reliable connectivity can make the difference between hospital staff being prepared to treat a patient or scrambling upon the patient’s arrival.

Planning for future needs today

Those in public safety have experienced these challenges firsthand and understand that adopting new technology and accessing a reliable network are not two separate conversations. Survey respondents are actively looking toward new tools, with 23% indicating that drones and robotics are a top priority at their agency and 16% turning their attention to connected vehicles. Additionally, they are strongly invested in connecting such tools, as just over 17% ranked 5G network service among their top priorities, second only to drones and robotics.

Concern about current network challenges is high — 66% named an unreliable network among their top three concerns. Nearly 53% also cited outdated communications tools as a top concern and 44% noted a lack of interoperability is problematic, further solidifying the need to consider new tools and network reliability at the same time.

Not only do public safety agencies need to communicate with each other during these events, but they also need to disseminate information to the public. While nearly 81% of survey respondents collectively said their agency is either very or somewhat prepared to technologically respond to a natural disaster or crisis, less than half (45%) believe their agency’s communications with the public during such situations are sufficient. Increased strain on network infrastructure during emergencies means agencies need to not only address connectivity reliability but should consider speed, interoperability and the use of redundant networks.

During emergency response operations, nearly 78% of respondents rely on smartphones, 37% on deployable network assets and 32% on drones, a variety of communication technologies that need to be connected and potentially operating at the same time.

Building a network that keeps pace

The people best positioned to judge a network’s reliability are the ones who use it. Responders know which stretches of road drop a signal, which scenes slow down once crowds gather and which tools they’ve stopped trusting because they failed at the wrong moment. Agencies planning their next technology investment can start there, gathering field experience before a device is purchased.

The goal isn’t to adopt every new tool that comes along. It’s to make sure the tools an agency does choose will work in the moments they were meant for — when the call is critical, the conditions are changing and the community is counting on a coordinated response.

Visit Verizon Frontline for more information.