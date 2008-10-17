Inter-Agency Board Determines Direct-Link 007 by ETGI Meets SEL and AEL
Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) is pleased to announce that the Inter-Agency Board (IAB) has determined that the Direct-Link 007 Series Crisis Response with Tactical Remote Unit (TRU) meets the Standard Equipment Listing (SEL) and Authorized Equipment Listing (AEL) #06CP-02-BRDG for Equipment, Bridging/Patching/Gateway Equipment.
By meeting the SEL/AEL #06CP-02-BRDG requirement standards, the Direct-Link 007 Series Crisis Response System with Tactical Remote Unit is allowable for grant funding under the following programs:
• State Homeland Security Program / Urban Area Security Initiative (SHSP/UASI)
• Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Program or 2008 SHSP/UASI 25% Quota
• Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS)
• Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG):
• Buffer Zone Protection Program (BZPP)
• Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP)
• Port Security Grant Program (PSGP)
• Intercity Bus Security Grant Program (IBSGP)
• Public Safety Interoperable Communications (PSIC)
• Emergency Operations Center Grant Program (EOC)
ETGI is anticipating that the Direct-Link 800 and LifeLine™ Series Crisis Response Systems will meet the same SEL/AEL #06CP-02-BRDG standards as well. Information regarding this will be posted on our website if/when it becomes available.
For information regarding these grant opportunities; please visit, www.fema.gov/government/grant/index.shtm, www.dhs.gov/xgovt/grants/index.shtm, www.grants.gov.