Cassidian Communications Releases Next-Generation Emergency Call Processing Software, Sentinel Patriot

Temecula, Calif. - Emergency communications leader Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, announced today the latest release of its next generation (NG) 9-1-1 call processing solution, Sentinel® Patriot®. The Sentinel Patriot 3.1 service pack (SP) 1 solution provides twelve significant enhancements that improve the flexibility, usability, configuration and security of the product and increase interoperability with third-party systems.

The Sentinel Patriot solution is the industry’s fastest growing NG9-1-1 IP call processing platform. The 3.1 SP1 release further solidifies the Sentinel Patriot solution as the industry’s benchmark NG9-1-1 emergency communications solution.

“It is imperative that our emergency call processing solutions are in sync with the evolving industry changes,” said Darrin J. Reilly, chief operating officer, Cassidian Communications. “This latest Sentinel Patriot release evolves one of our flagship products by providing rock solid, reliable NG9-1-1 solutions to assist the call takers and dispatchers at our nation’s 9-1-1 centers.”

Significant new features and capabilities included in the SP1 release provide for improved high-volume call processing with redundancy and resiliency. The added blind transfer support for emergency calls allows administrators to set permissions for call takers to perform unsupervised “cold” transfers for situations that do not require a “warm” handoff to another call taker, as is the case with non-emergency calls, estimated to comprise 40 percent of calls made annually to 9-1-1 centers in the U.S.

With the enhanced Priority Queue Overflow, priority queues can transfer excess calls to overflow queues. Overflow conditions apply to priority queues as with any other automatic call distribution (ACD) queue, assisting in efficient organization and prioritization during high call volumes.

Another key enhancement supports the manual switchover of the Patriot Communications Server (PCS) without requiring a database resynchronization¾aiding in upgrades, testing and diagnostics with minimal site impact.

Additional enhancements include added support for a dual network interface card at the Sentinel® 9-1-1 workstation; new IP phones and improved IP networking; improved connectivity options with the AudioCodes Mediant 1000 Gateway; enhanced CIM radio bypass features that simplify call management; dual firewall support for the Sentinel® CommandPOST™ call processing solution; and improved functionality for the Software Development Kit (SDK).

The Sentinel® Patriot® solution’s IP architecture, designed expressly for NG9-1-1 applications, is based on current and evolving critical communications technologies and standards. This allows for the sophisticated design of backup, disaster recovery, and overflow operations with the assured ability to provide reliable service under unexpected conditions. The Sentinel Patriot solution’s geo-diverse deployment model provides maximum system survivability, and the efficient network architecture design minimizes data traffic and bandwidth usage for ongoing cost savings.

Cassidian Communications continues to serve clients ranging from public safety operations to Fortune 1000 corporations to federal agencies. Collectively, the company has more than 40 years of experience deploying 9-1-1 call processing solutions, notification solutions and first-responder digital trunked radio networks.

About Cassidian Communications

As the largest and most trusted source of mission critical communications solutions, Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, is leading the way in standards-based NG9-1-1 call center applications, notification solutions and services and P25 land mobile radio systems. Headquartered in Temecula, California.

About EADS North America

EADS North America is the North American operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense and related services. As a leader in all sectors of defense and homeland security, EADS North America and its parent company, EADS, contribute over $11 billion to the U.S. economy annually and support more than 200,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers and services. Operating in 17 states, EADS North America offers a broad array of advanced solutions to its customers in the commercial, homeland security, aerospace and defense markets.