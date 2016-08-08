GeoComm exhibiting and presenting at the APCO 2016 annual conference and expo

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — GeoComm, an industry leading provider of public safety GIS solutions, will be at the 2016 APCO Annual Conference and Expo being held August 14-17 in Orlando, Florida. GeoComm is looking forward to sharing the latest industry developments with GIS for Public Safety, particularly for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) at our booth number 1218.

Key products and services that will be showcased at APCO 2016 booth include:

Enterprise GIS Data Management Solutions: Our Enterprise GIS Data Management Solutions that enable users to take control of their GIS data and meet NG9-1-1 requirements. These solutions empower agencies interested in managing their own public safety GIS data but do not have all the tools they need to build GIS data that meets or exceeds 9-1-1 MSAG accuracy and provision it into a live NG9-1-1 system.

GIS Service Package Offerings: We offers three different levels for updating and developing your GIS data. Our basic package includes the GIS layers required by NENA’s NG9-1-1 GIS standard, while our standard package adds the layers strongly recommended by NENA for NG9-1-1, and the premium package further includes ongoing GIS maintenance for three years.

GeoLynx Server: NG9-1-1 PSAP Mapping System: GeoLynx Server combines detailed GIS base maps with real-time emergency call handling telephony, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), and other real-time and historic emergency event data. GeoLynx Server is ideal for emergency call handling centers, emergency operations centers, and homeland and national security environments. It is part of a vendor agnostic, end-to-end NG9-1-1 GIS solution that can interoperate with any vendor brand of NG9-1-1 PSAP and network equipment.

In addition to our many booth activities, GeoComm’s Senior Product Manager Brooks Shannon along with Mike King from Esri, and Todd Piett from Rave Mobile Safety on Leveraging Your GIS Investment for Location Accuracy breakout session on Monday, August 15, 2016 from 4:20 – 5:20 p.m.

Session overview:

As PSAP’s embrace the challenge to improve indoor location accuracy, GIS provides best-practice tools and templates for the address validation process. In this session, attendees will hear from GIS experts about new developments in the field. There will be real-life examples of how “z coordinate” (elevation) intelligence and 3-D cityscape and building interior renderings are being used to reduce response times. The session will also include the results of real-life indoor location testing and explore what indoor mapping may look like at the PSAP of the future.

More about our presenter:

Brooks Shannon has been involved in the public safety software industry for 12 years, helping to build GIS-centric software applications used by hundreds of agencies nationwide. He serves on NENA’s i3 Architecture, and ECRV/LVF working groups, the joint APCO/NENA EIDD working group, and has participated in six NENA ICE events.

About GeoComm

GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 20 years, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 dispatchers in 800 emergency 9-1-1 call centers in the United States, helping to keep more than 84 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of geographic information and communication systems for 9-1-1. The company’s systems route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the incident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.