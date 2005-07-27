Telex/Vega VOIP Dispatch Equipment Now Compatible with Nextel Phone Systems

Familiar push-to-talk cellular phone systems can now be accessed and controlled via Telex’s innovative IP-based dispatch accessory.

Minneapolis, MN - With the introduction of the NI223, public safety and other dispatchers using Telex/Vega IP-based dispatch systems can interface directly with the widely distributed and far reaching network of Falcon Class iDen phones. These iDen phones are extremely useful tools and are used broadly in business, public safety and education. Their ability to directly connect individuals across the country, walkie-talkie style, saves users time and money. Now, for the first time, these phones can be a controllable asset on a Telex/Vega IP-based radio dispatch system.

The NI223 allows dispatchers to remotely control the functions of Falcon Class iDen phones, much the same as they can with mobile radios. They will be able to change groups, initiate and terminate calls, and communicate directly with a phone user. These functions will be available to all dispatchers on the IP-based dispatch network. Dispatchers will also be able to cross-patch and connect normal two-way radios with iDen phones, creating cross-platform interoperability and extending the reach of radio networks virtually nationwide.

The NI223 also provides power to the iDen phone and passes caller ID information back to the console giving the dispatcher access to valuable tracking information. The NI-223 will be available for shipment in July.

Telex Communications’ radio dispatch equipment has been marketed in the United States for over 25 years under the Vega brand. Currently, the company manufactures both analog and IP-based dispatch solutions for fixed, mobile and portable installations under both the Telex and Vega brand names.

