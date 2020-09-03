Pryme’s launches new P3 warranty program to help customers cope

Pryme introduces the new P3™ (Pryme Premium Products) three-year warranty program plus Expedited Advance Replacement (EAR) to make communications stress-free for customers struggling through COVID-19.

BREA, Calif. – Communication is the sharing and receiving of information, while communications is the means by which that information is shared. Many companies are in the business of communications but, for Pryme®, communication with customers is the way they do business. Well known for developing advanced communications accessory technologies, Pryme credits much of its innovation success to customer input. Thus, upon hearing that customers were struggling as a result of the pandemic, Pryme decided to help by making communications stress-free.

Pryme’s new P3 Warranty Program guarantees protection on all Pryme Premium Products (P3) for a full three years, a major upgrade from the previous coverage of one or two-years. Additionally, in the unlikely event a problem occurs, Pryme’s Expedited Advance Replacement (EAR) benefit ensures a new P3 product is shipped out immediately, rather than waiting for the return to be received first. In fact, the majority of the time, it’s not necessary for customers to send back products at all. However, in the interest of continuous improvement, if there’s an opportunity to gain knowledge that will prevent future issues, Pryme is happy to pay freight costs on returned units.

Dave George, Pryme Chief Technologist and President said, “We’re continuously making design and material enhancements to cables, plastics, and all other product components. Customer feedback guides many of our improvements and developments, as well as confirms that we’re making the best quality products possible.”

The P3 Warranty covers a wide-range of professional grade, heavy duty, high performance two-way radio accessories for every use and industry. For example, the public safety, construction, transportation and industrial fields regularly use Pryme’s speaker microphones or ear protection earmuffs when in high noise environments, while the hospitality, healthcare, retail, facilities and security sectors typically prefer Pryme’s headsets or surveillance-style kits for more discrete communications.

“The decision to create this program was simple, but putting all the systems in place wasn’t,” said George. “Many of our competitors use a 3-year warranty as a marketing tool. We took a more scientific approach by analyzing years of historical data to verify that every P3 product was worthy of extended protection. We also had to be prepared if an issue does arise to deliver quick response and replacement.”

Though Pryme’s business is making quality communications accessories, what keeps them evolving is quality communication with customers, which inspires innovative solutions like the new P3 Program. During a time when customers are under enormous stress, Pryme is glad to be doing their part to help.

About Pryme Radio Products

For over a quarter of a century, PRYME has been the foremost manufacturer of professional audio accessories for 2-way radios and push-to-talk (PTT) over cellular (PoC) apps on smart devices. Every wired and wireless Bluetooth product is designed and built in-house. PRYME is also renowned for developing custom communications solutions for any need or industry, including Public Safety, Security, Hospitality, Construction, Transportation, Retail, Entertainment, Industrial, Facilities, and Healthcare. PRYME Chief Technologist & President Dave George is an extensively published industry thought leader, holds 29 patents, and is the inventor of multiple award-winning innovations. www.pryme.com.