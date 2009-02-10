FreeLinc Announces New Sales Vice Presidents

Orem, UT – – FreeLinc, a pioneer and market leader in wireless communication accessories for two-way radios announces Dewey Garner as Vice President of Field Sales–Western Region and Diane Wiley as Vice President of Field Sales–Eastern Region.

Dewey Garner joined FreeLinc in 2007. He was formerly Director of Sales for AT&T/Cingular Wireless in the Utah/Idaho Region and Branch Sales Director for Sprint Corporation in Las Vegas. As Vice President of Field Sales-Western Region and Canada, Garner is responsible for direct sales, establishing manufacturer’s representatives, and dealers for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Garner brings 19 years of experience in the wireless industry to his new Vice President role at FreeLinc.



Diane Wiley joined FreeLinc in 2005. She started her FreeLinc career as Director of Customer Service. Wiley was responsible for customer satisfaction, trade show management, advertising, and marketing. In November 2008 Diane was promoted to Vice President of Field Sales-Eastern Region, she will be responsible for direct sales, establishing manufacturer’s representatives, and dealers for law enforcement agencies. Wiley brings her drive to achieve excellence with her product knowledge to her new Vice President role at FreeLinc.

Founded in 2003, FreeLinc’s sole focus and mission has been to provide technology and products that allow mission-critical communicators the safety and mobility of a cord-free environment. FreeLinc remains the market leader in cordless communication accessories for two-way radios. For more information about FreeLinc, please visit: www.freelinc.com