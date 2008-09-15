New Lip Operated Map Light for Mounted Warriors from TEA

The Lip Light was designed to provide Special Forces with a hands free illumination tool for use during night maneuvers. Over the years the Lip Lights role and functionality have extended making it a required tool for cockpit, battle tank and flight deck. The lip light is a focused short-range lighting tool that pro-vides the operator with immediate supplemental light so critical tasks may be performed. The MK4 Lip Light is the first light on the market to incorporate its power supply di-rectly into the light itself. This removes the need to mount a separate battery pack or power cable to the operators headset or helmet while enhancing the reliability of the unit by consolidating all of the electronics in one casing.

