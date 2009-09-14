Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) Receives 2009 Best of Antioch Award

U.S. Commerce Association’s Award Plaque Honors the Achievement

Washington D.C. -- Tactical Command Industries, Inc. has been selected for the 2009 Best of Antioch Award in the Electric Intercommunication Systems category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA).

The USCA “Best of Local Business” Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2009 USCA Award Program focused on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the USCA and data provided by third parties.