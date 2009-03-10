Tactical Command Industries Offers Custom Headset Solutions for Law Enforcement and Military

Creating progressive solutions every day!

ANTIOCH, CA — Tactical Command Industries, Inc., a US-based tactical headset manufacturer, offers custom communication solutions through our “Custom Works Division”. The TCI Custom Works Division’s technical staff is able to interface our tactical headset solutions with virtually any law enforcement, military/government radio model, Military Aviation Intercom and Military Vehicle Intercoms. This includes the PRR/H4855/Bowman/PRC-343, MBITR, PRC-148-Urban, PRC117, PRC-150, PRC-152, 5800-HH, PRC-119, PSC-5, ASIP, PRR, SINCGARS, VIC-2, VIC-3, LV2, ROVIS, TOC-NET, Tru-Link, and LVIS. We are fully capable of creating interfaces for a host of special applications, and radio models offered by Thales Communications, Inc., Harris RF Communications, ITT, Motorola, Kenwood, Icom, Vertex, M/A Com, Maxon, Yeasu, Bendix King/Relm, Tait, Standard, EF Johnson and other radio manufacturers. We are known for our value-added manufacturing and customization services. Our facility is fully capable of supporting well over 300 different radio models and interfaces. Again, custom products and solutions are part of what we do at Tactical Command Industries, Inc. daily. Call TCI EAST at (603) 418-8705 or TCI WEST at (925) 219-1097 to discuss your needs, or email TCI’s Custom Works Division.

About Tactical Command Industries

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) is a US-based company that was founded in 1996 by real-world tactical operators. TCI has proudly served all branches of the United States Department of Defense, as well as international forces, law enforcement agencies and private security contractors. TCI’s core product line is tactical communication headsets and integrated communication headsets. TCI has also earned a world-wide reputation with Special Forces for custom headset products for specialty mission requirements. All TCI products incorporate state of the art components, exceptional usability and are manufactured in the United States of America. TCI products are also available worldwide. For more information, visit www.tacticalcommand.com.