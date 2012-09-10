TCI Announces New Ops-Core and High-Cut Tactical Helmet Attachment Kit for Liberator Series BTH Headsets

A capability developed for modern tactical professionals and military operatives

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Tactical Command Industries (TCI) has created a solution to improve comfort and convenience of wearing tactical helmets with TCI Liberator Series BTH headsets. TCI’s solution was initially televised on NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes” television series where military operatives and celebrities teamed-up to compete and earn money for public safety and military charities.

The Liberator Series Behind-the-Head (BTH) Attachment Kit works very well with Ops-Core FAST, Base Jump and other high-cut tactical helmets and allows operators to attach their tactical headset to specified types of tactical helmets. It works exceptionally well with Ops-Core helmets with Occ-Dual or advanced nape support straps, while preserving valuable helmet rail space for other mission gear.

The Liberator Series Behind-the-Head (BTH) Attachment Kit was designed as a conversion kit for Liberator II and III BTH headsets to improve modularity, comfort, fit and convenience. Operators can don and doff their headset and helmet simultaneously, yet quickly detach the headset from the helmet to place on another compatible helmet, or wear the headset or helmet independently.

Other attachment systems use the limited rail space of the helmet and the mounting system protrudes outside the normal width of the helmet. This makes them prone to breakage and removing the headset from the helmet quickly is an endeavor. If the mounting hardware is broken there is no way to ensure proper seal and/or hearing protection, which is a serious problem in the midst of battle.

The attachment kit is also a cost effective optional accessory, costing a fraction of a dedicated rail mounted system, in addition to allowing the operator to change back to the original headset configuration when needed, quickly and easily.

The Liberator Series Behind-the-Head (BTH) Attachment Kit also serves as a standalone headset support system when not wearing a helmet. We have also found that it makes wearing the headset incredibly comfortable because the weight of the headset is evenly distributed across the shell of the helmet. The system also allows the earcups of the headset to be repositioned for venting during downtime.

About Tactical Command Industries

Tactical Command Industries is a tactical headset development and manufacturing company with offices in New Hampshire, Indiana and California. They have supported law enforcement, military and security operations in over sixty countries and are celebrating their fifteenth year in business. TCI has experienced tactical operators who maintain proficiencies in tactical applications, equipment and tactics. Their personnel trains with customers and many customers believe they have the most comprehensive understanding of tactical requirements in the industry.