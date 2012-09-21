TCI Announces Participation Manufacturing Summit and Visit by Congressman

Brentwood, Calif. – Congressman Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) will attend a manufacturing summit at the Brentwood Community Center. On Wed., Sept. 26th, Congressman McNerney will tour Tactical Command Industries from 9:00-9:30 am. The Manufacturing Summit will run from 10 am – 12 pm.

Agenda:

• 9 am: Tour of Tactical Command Industries at 2150 Elkins Way, Brentwood, Calif.

• 10 am: Manufacturing Summit Begins at Brentwood Community Center, 150 City Park Way, Brentwood, Calif.

• 10:10 am: Presentation of Certificates of Achievement to Halt Medical, Tactical Command Industries and Braun Bush by Congressman Jerry McNerney

• 10:35 am: Remarks by Karen Burns, East Bay Manufacturing Group, “Innovative Manufacturing Tips”

• 10:45 am: Remarks by Patrick Dempsey, LLNL, “Technological Innovations in Manufacturing”

• 10:55 am: Remarks by Ro Khanna, “Why Manufacturing is Still Key to America’s Future”

• 11:05 am: Panel discussion, “Sustaining the Manufacturing Renaissance: Policy, Technology and Advocacy,” featuring Ro Khanna, Patrick Dempsey and Karen Burns

About Tactical Command Industries, Inc.

TCI is a tactical headset development and manufacturing company with offices in New Hampshire, Indiana and California. They have supported law enforcement, military and security operations in over sixty countries and are celebrating their fifteenth year in business. TCI has experienced tactical operators who maintain proficiencies in tactical applications, equipment and tactics. Their personnel trains with customers and many customers believe they have the most comprehensive understanding of tactical requirements in the industry.