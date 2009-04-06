WARTAC CQC and Tactical Command Industries Form Strategic Partnership

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) and WARTAC CQC of Brentwood, California proudly announce their strategic partnership. Tactical Command Industries, Inc. has been supporting members of law enforcement, PSD and military clients since 1996. WARTAC CQC was founded in 2004 by defensive tactics experts to provide citizens, military and law enforcement “with a valid approach to firearm disarmament and edged weapon defense. This system has evolved to include firearm retention, clinch fighting, ground fighting, close quarter shooting and empty hand defense,” according to WARTAC CQC Co-founder Richard Nance. WARTAC CQC provides hands-on training seminars for law enforcement military units around the country and has produced exciting training DVD’s that are currently sold through Paladin Press Enterprises and other outlets.

In furtherance of the high level of support facilitated by TCI, the strategic partnership with WARTAC CQC will enable both companies to combine resources and broaden the market presence of WARTAC CQC. WARTAC CQC Co-founder David Hallford stated, “We truly believe our techniques and tactics will save lives, and we are committed to getting our system out there as much as possible.” The strategic partnership with TCI is expected to help in this regard.

About Tactical Command Industries

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) is a US-based company that was founded in 1996 by real-world tactical operators. TCI has proudly served all branches of the United States Department of Defense, as well as international forces, law enforcement agencies and private security contractors. TCI’s core product line is tactical communication headsets and integrated communication headsets. TCI has also earned a world-wide reputation with Special Forces for custom headset products for specialty mission requirements. All TCI products incorporate state of the art components, exceptional usability and are manufactured in the United States of America. TCI products are also available worldwide. For more information, call TCI EAST at (603) 418-8705 or TCI WEST at (925) 219-1097 or visit www.tacticalcommand.com.

About WARTAC CQC

WARTAC CQC is a US-based training company that was founded in 2004 by Richard Nance and David Hallford. Their mission is to provides techniques, tactics, and training methods to law enforcement, military, and civilian clients to enhance their safety during a violent confrontation. For more information, contact WARTAC CQC at info@wartac.com or visit www.wartac.com.