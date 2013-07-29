Waveband Awarded Maryland Department of Information Technology Mobile Radio Equipment Contract 2013

After one hundred twenty days of evaluation, Waveband Communications is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Maryland Department of Information Technology. The state is forecasting it will spend $31 million dollars using this contract vehicle to procure two-way radio equipment and services. The contract is for a five year term that commenced on January 25, 2013. No maximum procurement is established under the contract, nor does the contract specify or guarantee purchase quantities or dates of equipment orders.

“We are very excited about the State’s decision and look forward to providing them with products that offer OEM quality and reliability at aftermarket prices. This is truly a big step in the growth and development of our company” said Vince Keane Southeast Sales Associate.