Waveband’s Introduction of WX-8012 Speaker Microphone
Waveband Communications is proud to introduce our new WX8012 Speaker Microphone. Information on this product can be found at www.wvbandcoms.com
Features:
• Heavy Duty Anchored Kevlar coil cable
• IP67 Waterproof Rated
• Mil-Std 810 “Push-Anywhere” multi contact Military style PTT
• Hi/Lo push Volume button
• Robust 360 degree clothing clip
• 3.5mm accessory port
Optional Features:
• Emergency Button (available on select connectors)
• Antenna Version (available on select connectors)
Speaker:
• Transducer: Moving coil dynamic speaker
• Impedance: 8 ±15% @1KHz
• Sensitivity: 120 dB±10%@1KHz
• Resonance: Freq (F0) 400HZ±20%
• Frequency: response F0~9KHz
• Rated input power: 0.5W
• Maximum input power: 1W
Microphone:
• Type: Noise Cancelling (available without)
• Transducer: Electret condenser microphone
• Sensitivity: -34±2dB@1KHz 2.2K 3V 0dB=1v/pa
• Impedance: Max:2.2k @1KHz
• Directivity: Omni-directional
• Frequency: 100Hz—16000Hz
• Max operation voltage: 10V
• Standard operation voltage: 3V
• Current consumption Max: 0.5mA
• S/N ratio Min: -34dB @1KHz