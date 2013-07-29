Waveband’s Introduction of WX-8012 Speaker Microphone

Waveband Communications is proud to introduce our new WX8012 Speaker Microphone. Information on this product can be found at www.wvbandcoms.com

Features:

• Heavy Duty Anchored Kevlar coil cable

• IP67 Waterproof Rated

• Mil-Std 810 “Push-Anywhere” multi contact Military style PTT

• Hi/Lo push Volume button

• Robust 360 degree clothing clip

• 3.5mm accessory port

Optional Features:

• Emergency Button (available on select connectors)

• Antenna Version (available on select connectors)

Speaker:

• Transducer: Moving coil dynamic speaker

• Impedance: 8 ±15% @1KHz

• Sensitivity: 120 dB±10%@1KHz

• Resonance: Freq (F0) 400HZ±20%

• Frequency: response F0~9KHz

• Rated input power: 0.5W

• Maximum input power: 1W

Microphone:

• Type: Noise Cancelling (available without)

• Transducer: Electret condenser microphone

• Sensitivity: -34±2dB@1KHz 2.2K 3V 0dB=1v/pa

• Impedance: Max:2.2k @1KHz

• Directivity: Omni-directional

• Frequency: 100Hz—16000Hz

• Max operation voltage: 10V

• Standard operation voltage: 3V

• Current consumption Max: 0.5mA

• S/N ratio Min: -34dB @1KHz