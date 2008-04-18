ESi(R) Introduces ESiWebFUSION(TM), the Next Step in Emergency Communications

New tool enables boundless collaboration and data sharing

BOSTON, — ESi(R), the global crisis information management solutions provider, will today announce the release of ESiWebFUSION(TM), a new application that enables WebEOC(R) servers to communicate with each other as well as third-party systems, allowing boundless collaboration among emergency operations centers (EOCs).

ESi will unveil ESiWebFUSION during a press conference at its Fourth Annual WebEOC User Conference today at 5:30 p.m. EDT at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. The press conference will also be webcast at http://www.esi911.com/pressconference.

ESiWebFUSION enables dissimilar systems to interface securely and rapidly. It serves as a centralized data exchange switch that connects users to the tools that will further enable them to stay aware of the increasing numbers of situations that call for instant and informed decisions. Users can easily share essential information with all WebEOC systems through status boards created on a single WebEOC system. This creates a common operating picture for all users regardless of locale.

“ESiWebFUSION brings a new dimension to the concept of collaboration,” said Nadia Butler, CEO of ESi. “Now emergency management agencies can reach out in times of need not only to neighboring counties but to WebEOC users in other parts of the world.”

ESiWebFUSION offers a number of unique attributes to enhance collaboration, including:

-- Status boards created on one WebEOC system can be “published” to the ESiWebFUSION server, allowing other WebEOC systems in the region to easily “subscribe” to the published boards.

-- Members of the user communities can share information in real time.

-- ESiWebFUSION is integrated with WebEOC.

-- Enhanced security features allow selected board data to be shared while protecting private data.

-- ESiWebFUSION store and forward capabilities allow users to receive information posted during a loss of connectivity.

-- Communication between third-party systems and WebEOC through ESiWebFUSION is enabled through adapter use.

-- Minimal additional user training is required.

“ESiWebFUSION allows us to effectively address the regional model we see with so many of our customers,” said Scott Johnson, vice president of development for ESi. “Through ESiWebFUSION our customers can easily manage regional incidents by organizing all of the data in the region under a single incident.”

While EOCs were previously able to achieve global collaboration only through complex customization and the creation of special adapters, ESiWebFUSION makes global collaboration as simple as logging on to a WebEOC system. With ESiWebFUSION, ESi continues to respond to the needs of WebEOC users by delivering real-time solutions for monitoring event developments and easily sharing that information with users around the world.

