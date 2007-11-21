In Motion Technology provides first responder interoperability, connectivity and compatibility with 700 MHz

onBoard Mobile Gateway proves ready for new public safety spectrum during live trial in Washington, DC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — In Motion Technology, a leader in vehicle are networks for public safety organizations, today announced that its onBoardTM Mobile Gateway not only provides leading edge connectivity and interoperability for first responders today, but is ready for use in a nationwide 700 MHz public safety network planned in the U.S.

“While a national 700 MHz network may still be years away, In Motion Technology solutions are ready today,” said In Motion CEO Kirk Moir. “We designed our onBoard Mobile Gateway to be 700 MHz-ready to help the nation’s first responders achieve true connectivity and interoperability today and for years to come. First responders across America are using our technology to enable their current data and communications devices to be interoperable and connected at critical times. The recent test now proves that the onBoard Mobile Gateway will enable those same devices – in police, fire and EMS vehicles today - to work on the planned 700 MHz public safety network.”

During a live trial in Washington, DC, the onBoardTM Mobile Gateway switched seamlessly between EVDO and 700 MHz, a portion of the radio frequency spectrum that is due to be auctioned off by the Federal Communications Commission early next year. A portion of the frequency – considered ideal for wireless broadband communications - has been set aside by the government for use by police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

In Motion Technology’s onBoardTM Mobile Gateway creates a vehicle area network (VAN) that supports multiple devices and applications simultaneously over any wireless network, automatically finding the most effective one available – whether cellular, 3G, 4.9GHz or 700 MHz – in order to send voice, video and data from a moving emergency vehicle. The gateway can handle data from a full range of first responder devices, including laptops, ECGs, surveillance cameras, RFID devices and emergency vehicle diagnostic tools. The system is currently deployed in more than 70 communities nationwide.

“We want to ensure that when the nationwide 700 MHz network becomes a reality, the nation’s first responders will have access to a proven, cost-effective communications system without having to replace all of their existing data devices,” said Moir. “In the meantime, more than 70 first responder organizations are currently using the onBoard Mobile Gateway to serve their communities and save lives.”

In Motion Technology provides cognitive wireless systems that enable public safety organizations to stay connected while in motion. The company’s complete vehicle area network solution ensures that any IP device can be useful in the field immediately with no modification, connecting to headquarters over the most reliable communications network available. In Motion Technology solutions have been successfully deployed in high-performance EMS, Police and Fire departments in the US and Canada. Founded in 2002, In Motion Technology is based in Vancouver, BC. For more information visit www.inmotiontechnology.com.

