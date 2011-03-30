Klein Electronics Announces the New LumenCam Digital Video Flashlight

Klein Electronics, Inc. has introduced the new LumenCam Digital Video Flashlight. Specs: Records both video and audio, waterproof, long life battery, 4GB video / audio storage, super bright 180 Lumen LED, both wide and narrow lights, easy 56° record and PC playback. Illuminating the Evidence!

About Klein Electronics, Inc.

Since 1991, Klein Electronics has been the Leader and Innovator in the field of audio accessories for two-way radios and Sprint/Nextel Phones including wireless phone headsets and cellular phone headsets. We are certified as a Small business, Disabled Veteran Owned Enterprise. Our focus is to work deligently for our clients, which range from OEM, Distributors, Military and Public Safety, Retail Chain stores and the consumer direct. Feel comfortable purchasing or simply browsing our wireless phone headset and two-way radio product line, knowing that all of our goods are backed by friendly service and personal attention.

For more information call 800-959-2899 or visit www.LumenCam.com.