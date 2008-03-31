New Public Safety Interoperable Communications Solution Delivers High-Speed Wireless Broadband for Emergency Management

New Energy Technologies Starter Kit Delivers More than One Square Mile Coverage in Under an Hour Featuring BelAir Networks Mobile Broadband Infrastructure

CHICAGO — Natural and human-made emergencies and disasters necessitate immediate communications across public safety agencies and between first responders. An innovative wireless communications solution now brings connectivity, interoperability, and reliability to emergency workers and public safety officers in the field. New Energy Technologies, a leading provider of instant in-field communications for government and municipalities, announced today the wireless NETwrkx™ Starter Kit, a turnkey mobile wireless public safety interoperable communications platform that operates in a temporary environment or as a permanent installation. The rapidly deployable package supports internet, VoIP, video and data communications using BelAir Networks carrier grade wireless broadband technology.

The Starter Kit delivers fast interoperable communications, ease-of-use, and the ruggedized equipment required by public safety agencies to build a high-speed wireless network covering more than one square mile in less than an hour. The Kit includes four BelAir Networks wireless mesh nodes, mounting tripods, generators, a server, wireless video cameras, a wireless phone bridge and a CDMA or GPRS cellular modem, and associated equipment required to support video conferencing and surveillance, voice services, data and high-speed internet connections.

“We designed this Starter Kit for agencies looking to achieve instant interoperable communications and visibility in disaster and emergency situations. The Kit can be deployed in under an hour to provide video, high-speed Internet access and interoperable voice communications across any area in need,” said Dave Kimberling, CTO of New Energy Technologies. “We chose the industry leader in wireless mesh, BelAir Networks, because their equipment’s reliability has been proven after years of use in all terrains and environments for a wide range of military and civilian public safety organizations.”

In times of crisis, concurrent voice, video and data communications, necessitating a high-performance, interoperable network, may be required to support personnel from multiple jurisdictions and agencies. The NETwrkx™ Starter Kit can manage and assign multiple levels of QoS across all users and applications enabling the prioritization of critical voice and video traffic. The Kit supports Wi-Fi, WiMAX, 4.9 GHz Public Safety, 5.9 GHz ITS, 4.4 GHz Military bands or any combination of these frequencies on a single network.

New Energy Technologies studied emergency applications and communication networks for over a year before launching the Kit, speaking with officials who have had experience in providing instant in-field communications for disaster recovery, including officials in the Gulf Coast and southeastern United States. From this extensive research, New Energy Technologies developed three different bundled offerings to meet the various goals of these organizations, including the new NETwrkx™ Starter Kit.

The NETwrkx™ Starter Kit is the ideal solution for cities and government agencies looking to offer instant wireless communications during such disasters as fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, snow storms, avalanches, infrastructure failure such as bridge or building collapse, as well as non-disaster uses such as local events, security surrounding a sporting event, high crime areas, and other applications for industrial, commercial or hospitality networks. For more information on the NETwrkx™ Starter Kit, including a full listing of components and pricing, please contact: les@newenergywifi.com.

“New Energy Technologies has put together a comprehensive and integrated kit to deliver the fastest, most reliable wireless communications in support of emergency and disaster recovery efforts,” said Dave Park, VP of Product Marketing for BelAir Networks. “We’re proud that our technology has been proven successful in supporting hard working and dedicated emergency workers and first responders with the highest quality communication networks.”

BelAir Networks VP, Dave Park, will be hosting a live webcast: “Emergency/Disaster Management: Interoperable Voice, Video and Data Communications Networks” with guest speaker, David Kimberling, CTO, New Energy Technologies, on Tuesday, March 25 at 2:00 pm EST, and on Thursday, March 27 at 2:00 pm EST. To accommodate attendees in Europe, Middle East and Africa, an additional live webcast will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 2:00 pm GMT. For more details or to register go to www.belairnetworks.com/webcasts.

BelAir Networks is the leading provider of mobile broadband mesh network solutions with more than 400 deployments worldwide in leading cities such as Minneapolis, London and Toronto, high-profile venues such as Lincoln Center in New York, and Dolphin Stadium in Miami and in mission-critical Defense applications including the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center, Charleston. BelAir Networks offers the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio with the highest capacity, lowest latency and fastest roaming speeds and supporting Wi-Fi, WiMAX, 4.9 GHz Public Safety, 5.9 GHz ITS, and 4.4 GHz Military spectrum bands. The portfolio includes the flagship four-radio BelAir200 Wireless Multi-service Switch Router, the BelAir200D for Defense applications, the three-radio BelAir100T Wireless Mesh Node, the BelAir100M Mobile Mesh Node, the dual-radio BelAir100 Multi-service Node and BelAir100D, the single- or dual-radio BelAir100C Multi-service Node featuring point-to-multipoint backhaul, and the strand-mounted BelAir100S all seamlessly operating through the BelAirOS and managed by BelViewNMS.

About New Energy Technologies

New Energy Technologies, a leading provider of instant in-field communications, specializes in providing Wi-Fi standards-based solutions focused on three basic venues – Government, Municipal and Commercial. In order to provide easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy wireless applications, proven technology from leading manufacturers have been selected and integrated into three offerings that address the needs and requirements specific to each customer and deployment. Through the integration and adaptation of these technologies, New Energy Technologies has developed the NETwrkxMBL™ family of Wi-Fi-based portable communications offerings. From more information, please visit www.newenergywifi.com.

About BelAir Networks

BelAir Networks is the first company to offer scalable, mobile wireless broadband mesh networking solutions with the highest quality for data, voice and video. The company teams with world-class global partners to deploy proven, cost-effective wireless broadband mesh networks. BelAir’s wireless networking solutions are built on the only multi-service architecture for Wi-Fi, WiMAX, 4.9 GHz, 5.9 GHz and 4.4 GHz spectrum bands. BelAir Networks patented solution deploys quickly, blending into the physical infrastructure of downtown business districts, hotels and resorts, campuses, transportation systems and ports. Founded in 2001, BelAir Networks is a privately held company. For more information about BelAir products and customers, visit www.belairnetworks.com.