Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Makes Radio Interoperability Equipment Available for Counter-Drug Efforts

Law Enforcement agencies can obtain “Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface” through Technology Transfer Program when applications open March, 2007

Washington, DC - In the effort to empower state and local agencies to disrupt drug trade, the ONDCP’s Counterdrug Technology Assessment Center is making the “Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface” (ICRI) available to law enforcement agencies. The Technology Transfer Program provides state-of-the-art counter-drug equipment and training to state and local law enforcement agencies at no charge.

The ICRI bridges incompatible radio equipment, allowing first-responders to talk and collaborate on-scene and reach back to command. Designed for quick and easy set-up in minutes, the ICRI links commercial and military land mobile radios, satellite, cellular/direct-connect, VoIP, and land-line phones.

All qualifying state and local law enforcement agencies can participate in the ONDCP’s Technology Transfer Program. Administered by the U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground, Special Programs Office, please visit the following link for program and application information: http://www.epgctac.com/

The ICRI 4TG/5P (4 talk-group / 5-port) available through the Technology Transfer Program provides both tactical interoperability and repeater functions. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, the ICRI interface does not require the operational complexity of computer controllers or keypads. The ICRI provides cross-band (VHF, UHF, 800MHz), cross platform (digital/analog, trunked/talk-around, AM/FM), and VoIP capability.

The ICRI reduces man-hours required to develop competency during emergency operations, minimizes power consumption, and permits operation over a wide range of voltages.

Available functions:

5, radio interconnect points for VHF, UHF, 700-900MHz radios

1 dual function, satellite phone/L-M-R interface

1, cellphone-desk telephone interface

VoIP interface

Handset/headset

Bridge ID

4 individual talk group recording/amplified speaker jacks

AA battery, external DC or AC operation

For more information, please contact Communications-Applied Technology at 1-800-229-3925, info@c-at.com, www.RadioInteroperability.com